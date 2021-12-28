Mazda, 2022 models and the future as a premium brand

The Hiroshima-based company aims to make its way into the premium-end car market by leveraging design and technological content directly linked to Japanese culture. Jo Stenuit, head of the European style center: “Balance and harmony are concepts at the heart of the new models”

Giulio Masperi

The goal for the near future is to renew the concept of Mazda Japanese Excellence, which rests on some pillars that have their roots in the tradition of the house based in Hiroshima. Original and recognizable design, attention to detail, craftsmanship, inspiration drawn from nature and its unique shapes. There Mazda Vision it is a fluid movement synthesized in the new models arriving between 2022 and the following years, which will sanction a positioning of the Japanese brand on the “upper” floors, occupied by premium brands.

MAZDA: THE NEWS COMING SOON – What’s new in the range? Mazda is about to launch two new crossover SUVs in Europe, the CX-60 models with two rows of seats, and the CX-80, which adds a third row of seats, which will mark the introduction of hybrid powertrains on the Old Continent market. petrol plug-in between 2022 and 2023. “The new Mazda CX-60 and CX-80, arriving in the next two years, will mark a tangible step forward in terms of our brand’s Japanese excellence” said Roberto Pietrantonio, managing director of Mazda Italy, on the occasion of an event organized in Pinzolo, a Trentino location in the Brenta Dolomites area.

MAZDA MX-5: THE EVOLUTION – While in Europe the 2022 model year of the iconic Mazda MX-5 roadster will be launched which will introduce the system Kinematic Posture Control which includes, for example, the ability to recognize the different rotation speed of the rear wheels when cornering with an automatic intervention on the same, in order to optimize stability. An MX-5 that will be available from January, in roadster and RF fastrack version (with rigid hardtop), in addition, with an unprecedented color Platinum Quartz metallic for the body, and terracotta for the interiors.

THE CHALLENGE: “PREMIUM” CAR – A step towards premium positioning. A challenge that Mazda aims to win – competition from high-end brands, particularly German brands, is fierce – by reaffirming the pillars of a construction philosophy that goes beyond the perimeter of cars. In one concept: Mazda’s holistic vision leverages the Japanese tradition – artistic and technological – of excellence. A Mazda Vision explained in detail by Jo Stenuit, design director of Mazda Europe, based in Germany near Frankfurt: “We are already working on the next generation of models, those that will arrive on the market after the first fully electric car, MX-30, which we have already launched, and the new CX-60 and CX-80, ”said the director of the style center. The reference pillars of Mazda’s work are these: unique design, workmanlike construction, awareness of its values, hospitality, passion and challenge.

MAZDA: THE PILLARS OF DESIGN – How is a new Mazda born? How does the work of the designer team develop starting from the canonical “white sheet”? And again, how do style, taste, tradition combine with new technologies and the regulatory requirements of the present? Jo Stenuit goes into detail on these concepts, recalling the importance of the forms of nature. “For the interior design we rely on the Japanese concept of ‘Ma. But ‘that expresses the sense of empty space, a space that makes you feel welcome and relieved – said Stenuit – Empty space is a value, the space between things has a meaning. A ‘tatami’ room, for example, has a lot of empty space, but just a few elements, a window or a flower arrangement, are enough for these to become a strong point of attraction ”. The concrete translation of this vision “But. But ”(whose first application is manifested on the Mazda MX-30 electric SUV) can be expressed in a new tangible construction of the interiors of next generation cars. The cockpits, in fact, will be built in the name of a balance of spaces “so that true harmony is created”. To this end, natural materials and those resulting from recycling and re-use will be increasingly prominent for making upholstery and interior upholstery.

JAPANESE CULTURE: INFLUENCES – On the occasion of the event organized in Pinzolo, the connection with Mazda’s number one European design (the team works in synergy with the Hiroshima headquarters and the group of designers based in the United States) was an opportunity to learn more aspects that foreshadow the evolution of the Japanese brand. “Ten years ago we inaugurated the design phase called ‘Kodo – Soul of Motion’ (soul of movement, ed), inspired by wild animals, in particular the cheetah, which embodies the concept of power in its movements and shapes “explained Jo Stenuit. Kodo Design led to the creation of the shapes of some models, including the fourth generation of Mazda 3, medium sedan presented in 2019. “Today we are in the middle of the second phase of the Kodo – added Stenuit -, an evolution of design that finds inspiration in the form of some sculptures, or some excellent craftsmanship “.

MAZDA: CARS INSPIRED BY NATURE – And precisely towards a continuous dialogue between natural sculptural forms and the creation of automobiles, Mazda Vision tends. An example? The sculpture called “Acceptance” (as “acceptance”) which “consists of a wooden slat, suspended thanks to red threads tied to four rocks – commented the manager of Mazda’s European style center -. In Japanese culture there is a lot of respect for nature, which is not conquered, but with which one lives. The curve of this sculpture is formed by the force of gravity and changes in relation to the material, the thickness, the point of suspension “. A philosophical vision in some respects that Mazda tries to transfer into the daily work that shapes the cars and technologies of the future.