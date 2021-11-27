Mazda 3 2022: new trim levels and more connectivity

Sportier, more connected and more aesthetically refined: this is the identikit of the Mazda 3 model year 2022, now also available in the brand new Homura trim. It will be available in the standard 5-door and 4-door sedan versions, starting from the beginning of 2022. The list prices of the hatchback version range from 24,850 euros for the Mazda3 with electrified e-Skyactiv G 2.0-liter 122 Hp engine in Evolve version. up to the 35,450 euros required for the Mazda3 with 2.0-liter 186 HP e-Skyactiv X engine and AWD all-wheel drive in Exclusive trim. For the Mazda 3 Homura, the price list starts from a turnkey price of 26,000 euros for the 122 hp, up to 29,200 euros for the version equipped with e-Skyactiv X 2.0 l 186 hp engine. Mazda3 sedan, on the other hand, can be ordered at a list price ranging from 27,550 for the 122 hp up to 34,250 euros for the Mazda3 2.0 l 186 hp.

Mazda 3 2022: the news

The new “Platinum Quartz” gray color is added to the body colors, updated with rear light clusters with a new cut and with new direction indicators. From the outside, the Mazda3 Homura is recognizable by the glossy black exterior trim for the mirror caps and 18 ”alloy wheels. The interior also has a sporty character with the seats in black fabric and contrasting red stitching. In terms of content, the other important change concerns the infotainment system, implemented with various functions that can be used via the MyMazda App. Remotely it will be possible to obtain information on the status of the car, check the closure of the doors, the position of the car and also transmit the selected destination to the navigator. The Mazda3 2022 engine range is unchanged, available with 122 and 150 HP e-Skyactiv-G and 186 HP SkyActiv-X hybrid engines.