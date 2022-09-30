Mazda and Suzusan honor traditional Japanese techniques by bringing them to the modern world

Mazda and Suzusan team up to honor traditional Japanese techniques by bringing them to the modern world

Suzusan is the brand of Hiroyuki Murase, a craftsman and designer who has been able to reinvent – with great success – the ancient Japanese textile finishing art of Shibori, a word that literally means “to twist” or “to squeeze”. Suzusan is based in Düsseldorf and his creations have received notable recognition. Some of his pieces have been seen on Dior catwalks and have captivated celebrities like Natalie Portman.

Connection with the roots

Bringing the best of Japanese design to Europe (and the world at large) is something that Mazda practices every day. And, if Mazda’s roots are in the city of Hiroshima, Suzusan’s are 500 kilometers further east, closer to Tokyo, in the town of Arimatsu, Aichi Prefecture. There is the hometown of the founder of Suzusan, where the intangible heritage that Murase has embodied in his work has been passed down from generation to generation for more than 400 years. Young people can still be found today working the old-fashioned way in the Arimatsu craft workshops, decorating exclusive garments from high-quality fibers with modern and personal designs. Suzusan takes traditional techniques and reinterprets them in her own way on high-value materials from Japan and beyond, such as hand-woven cashmere, alpaca or sheer silk. And he does it with a style reminiscent of Mazda.

There is no doubt that Mazda and Suzusan have many things in common. They both know how to combine traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design elements. Both take ordinary objects and put them in new contexts, drawing on old techniques to offer new and inspiring proposals. Equally, both value the empty space between objects and background within a design, and seek their inspiration in the world around them and in nature. All of this creates a connection between Suzusan and Mazda.

Suzusan handcrafts each of its garments, and Mazda craftsmen must reproduce perfection in each car, over and over again, with a care for detail that is already legendary and in which the construction of a car becomes a art form

Suzusan and Mazda manufacture in Japan

Mazda has been building its cars in Japan for over a hundred years. Perhaps the best example of this is the Mazda CX-60 PHEV, the brand’s new reference model. With this car, Mazda has introduced the “Crafted in Japan” concept: an acknowledgment of a design philosophy that, like Japanese culture, pursues maximum quality with a handcrafted touch. Like a work of art coming off the canvas. The proof that less is more.

The new Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid SUV is a magnificent showcase of the expertise of its Takumi engineers and designers, which, in addition to its aesthetic appeal, represents Mazda’s commitment to sustainable mobility and to offering the most appropriate solutions at all times, always with an eye on society and the planet.

