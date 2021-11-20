Business

Mazda CX-30 2022: images, equipment, engines, price

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
There Mazda presents the CX-30 Model Year 2022 for the Italian market, revisited through a continuous and progressive update, as per the tradition of the Hiroshima company. The innovations mainly concern the contents and the fittings, while the design of the car does not change substantially. The most recent versions of the crossover can already be ordered with prices starting from 25,700 euros. For the occasion, the branch has launched a special promotion, available at the points of sale: deliveries will start at the beginning of next year.

Homura set-up and remote control from the app. The main novelty is the introduction of infotainment connected to the MyMazda app. In this way it is possible to manage some vehicle functions remotely: range control, fluid level, tire pressure, lock control, vehicle position and sending of destinations to the navigation system. The powertrain range remains unchanged and includes the 122 bhp and 150 bhp Skyactiv-G M Hybrid petrol and 186 bhp Skyactiv-X M Hybrid, combined with manual or automatic gearboxes, front or all-wheel drive. Customers will also be able to choose the car in the new Platinum Quartz color. In addition, the Homura trim level is added to the Evolve, Executive, Exceed and Exclusive versions, with glossy black exterior finishes, standard 18 “wheels and interior upholstery in dark fabric with red stitching.

