Mazda CX-30 2022: interiors, engines, prices

News time for the Mazda CX-30, the Japanese compact SUV that with model year 2022 focuses on technology by renewing the infotainment system, now even more powerful and connected. A software update accompanied by a completely new special specification, called Homura, and a new body color.

On the other hand, mechanics and remain unchanged engine range, renewed with model year 2021 and composed of the 116 HP 1.8 diesel, also combined with all-wheel drive, the 122 or 150 HP 2.0 petrol engine (the latter also with 4WD scheme) or the 186 HP Skyactiv X with front or all-wheel drive .

Just the smartphone

With model year 2022 the Mazda CX-30 adds the ability to manage, thanks to the connected infotainment and the renewed MyMazda App, various parameters of the SUV coupé such as checking the fluid level, tire pressure, closing the doors or the position of the car, or send the route selected on your smartphone to the satellite navigation system. In addition, there is remote protection and the eCall emergency call.

Mazda CX-30 Mazda CX-30 2022 interior

Enhanced technology together with a bodywork available with the new Platinum Quartz color and the special Homura staging, also available for the rest of Mazda’s 2022 range, featuring gloss black trim for rear-view mirrors, grille inserts and 18 ”alloy wheels, along with black leather seats with red stitching and an electrically operated tailgate.

Mazda CX-30 2022, prices

The prices of the Mazda CX-30 2022, which can already be ordered at the dealership and arriving at the beginning of 2022, start at 25,700 euros for the e-Skyactiv-G 2.0 l 122 HP version in the Evolve version and reach up to 37,500 euros for the CX-30 186 HP e-Skyactiv-X AWD Exclusive. The Mazda CX-30 in Homura construction goes from a minimum of 27,450 euros (2.0 l 122 HP e-Skyactiv-G) to a maximum of 30,650 euros with the e-Skyactiv-X engine.