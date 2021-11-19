Mazda CX-30 2022, the restyling arrives with news on design, equipment and technology: price, interior

Mazda renews the CX-30 launching the model year 2022, a restyling that renews the Japanese compact crossover with new connection functions to update the infotainment, a new Platinum Quartz body color and the new Homura special trim.

New functions that can be controlled remotely with the MyMazda app

The main news for the CX-30 2022 concerns the remote functionality available through theMyMazda app, recently renewed in the graphics. From now on, CX-30 owners will be able to receive information on the status of the car via the app (fluid level, tire pressure, etc.), check the closure of the doors or the position of the car, choose and send directly to the navigator of the CX-30 the destination and the chosen route on your smartphone. Also on the safety front, there is the remote protection alert, roadside assistance and the eCall emergency call.

Platinum Quartz tint and new Homura version

Visually, the Mazda CX-30 enriches the body color palette with the new Platinum Quartz shade, while the range welcomes the new Homura staging, available for all engines. It is a version that aims to combine stylistic refinement and sportiness, characterized by the presence of external finishes in glossy black on rear-view mirrors, details of the grille and 18-inch alloy wheels, combined with the black of the fabric that covers the interiors, embellished by contrasting red stitching, and by the standard electric tailgate.

Prices from 25,700 euros, in dealerships in 2022

The 2002 Mazda CX-30 can already be ordered with a list price starting from 25,700 euros of the Evolve version powered by the 122 HP 2.0-liter e-Skyactiv-G engine, and up to 37,500 euros for the CX-30 Exclusive AWD with the 186 HP 2.0-liter e-Skyactiv-X engine. There CX-30 Homura instead it starts at € 27,450 for the version with a 122 bhp 2.0-liter e-Skyactiv-G engine and goes up to € 30,650 for the model with a 186 bhp 2.0-liter e-Skyactiv-X engine. The new Mazda CX-30 is expected to arrive at the dealership in early 2022.