Mazda CX-30: small updates for you

INFOTAINMENT – The news of the multimedia system of the Mazda CX-30 edition 2022 concern the introduction of remote functions, usable through the interconnection with the smartphone and a specific app recently redesigned. The latter allows you to monitor some important information on the state of the car, such as the level of fluids or tire pressure, or check the closure of the doors or the position of the car. It is also possible to choose and send the destination to the navigator.

LA HOMURA – Minor changes concern the addition of the new Platinum Quartz color and the availability of the special Homura version, which can be combined with all Mazda 2022 models. It is distinguished by the glossy black external finishes that affect the rear-view mirrors, the grille and the 18 ”alloy wheels. References in black also present in the internal saddlery, with contrasting red stitching. The Homura also features an electric tailgate as standard.

PRICES – The Mazda CX-30 edition 2022 it can be ordered at a price starting from 25,700 euros for the e-Skyactiv-G 2.0 Evolve with 122 hp, up to 37,500 euros for the e-Skyactiv-X 2.0 AWD Exclusive with 186 hp. For the special Homura version, the price list starts at € 27,450 for the e-Skyactiv-G, up to € 30,650 for the e-Skyactiv-X. Arrival is expected in early 2022.

