Mazda CX-30, the best seller is renewed: list prices

The Mazda CX-30 Model Year 2022 arrives on the market, the company’s best-selling car in the compact crossover segment, which is renewed and includes the update of the infotainment system with new car connection features, a new Platinum exterior color Quartz and the offer of a special Homura edition.

But among the great innovations to bring to the model, the most important one planned for the CX-30 2022 is the development of a series of remote functionality (“In car wi-fi / Connected Services”) that can be used with the MyMazda App, the brand’s proprietary application, recently renewed in graphics and which allows an even more intuitive user experience connected to the needs of modern clientele.

All customers who purchase the new edition of the Mazda CX-30 compact crossover will be able to receive, through the app, information on the status of the car, including for example the fluid level or tire pressure, but also check the closure of the or the position of the car, choose and send the destination and the chosen route directly to the CX-30 navigator on your smartphone. While a greater peace of mind and security they are offered thanks to the remote protection alert and through roadside assistance and the eCall emergency call.

With regard to aesthetics and style of the new version of the Mazda CX-30 best seller, we can talk about the color range, within which the new Platinum Quartz color has been added, and the line-up enriched by the new Homura special version, available for all 2022 models by Mazda, dedicated to the customer who wants to combine stylistic refinement with a sporty image. The CX-30 Homura stands out for the presence of external finishes in glossy black for the rear-view mirrors, details of the front grille and the 18 “alloy wheels, which recall the black of the interior upholstery fabric embellished with contrasting red stitching, and the electric tailgate of series.

The Mazda CX-30 2022 can be ordered from today at the dealership at a list price that starts at 25,700 euros of the 2.0 l 122 hp e-Skyactiv-G Evolve version, up to 37,500 euros for the CX-30 2.0 l 186 hp e-Skyactiv-X AWD Exclusive. For the Homura version the price list starts instead from 27,450 euros for the variant with 2.0 l 122 HP e-Skyactiv-G engine up to 30,650 euros with 2.0 l 186 HP e-Skyactiv-X engine. In early 2022, the car will arrive at all Mazda dealerships.