Mazda CX-50, the new SUV ready for off-roading – Auto World

Mazda has officially unveiled the CX-50, the new SUV that will be added to the range of the Japanese brand starting from 2023. The new model with high wheels aims to offer customers a car capable of guaranteeing excellent off-road performance while not sacrificing the characteristics of a vehicle suitable for long journeys. The new SUV of the Hiroshima brand will be assembled at the plant under the joint control of Mazda and Toyota with the lines to be launched starting in 2022.

Just like the CX-5, the new SUV is powered by Mazda’s 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Customers will initially be offered only one choice, with either a naturally aspirated or turbocharged unit. Mazda CX-5 is currently equipped with the 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G producing 190PS and 252Nm of torque. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 turbo instead produces 250 hp and 434 Nm of torque. The automaker promises to introduce more hybrid options on the model soon after launch. According to Dave ColemanMazda’s North American head of vehicle dynamics, the company did not want to delve into the issue with off-road technology when designing the new vehicle. “Compromising all that on-road driving just for a little off-road improvement doesn’t make a lot of sense. Especially if you are Mazda, with our experience on the road. So we set out to get the best possible off-road performance without compromising on road driving. The Mi driving modes are designed to offer the same driving dynamics in different situations where the conditions are so different that we have to have a different set-up to achieve the same thing. “

Unlike other vehicles, the CX-50 does not offer a sand, gravel, snow mode. Mazda has in fact decided to focus on towing capabilities, for example, on the g-vectoring control and cornering grip. Mazda had confirmed that the SUV will be part of the brand’s Small Product group and will share its platform with the Mazda3 and CX-30 and is thought to have been designed specifically for North America. The new CX-50 will be just the first in a series of new arrivals on the market for the Hiroshima automaker. Among the expected additions are the two-row CX-60 and the three-row CX-80 which have been designed with Europe and Japan in mind. These will be joined by the two-row CX-70 and three-row CX-90 models which are under development for the North American market and will be slightly larger than the CX-60 and CX-80.