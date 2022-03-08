Mazda CX-60: hybrid spirit

TYPICALLY MAZDA DESIGN – Is called Mazda CX-60 the first medium-large suv of the Japanese company destined for the European market. 474 cm long, 189 cm wide, 168 cm high, with a wheelbase of 287 cm the new CX-60 has a load capacity from 570 to 1,726 liters. The style incorporates the principles of Kodo design already applied on the current Mazda, characterized elegant and harmonious shapes, not without a touch of sportiness. What is missing here is perhaps a bit of momentum, present in the little sister CX-5, due to the overall size and larger wheelbase.

MINIMALIST ELEGANCE – The interior of the Mazda CX-60 they follow the layout of the bodywork and are characterized by an extremely clean dashboard and almost devoid of physical buttons which, at least at first glance, appears to be made with quality materials. The multimedia system screen is positioned overhanging in the central part of the dashboard. A lot of technology inside where, among other things, there is a new personalization system for the driver that recognizes the driver and automatically adjusts the position of the seat, steering wheel, mirrors, HUD and the air conditioning and audio settings.

REFINED SUSPENSIONS AND 6 CYLINDERS – The bodywork of the Mazda CX-60 it rests on a new platform called Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, developed by the Hiroshima company for longitudinal positioning of the motors, as well as to house the batteries of the hybrid systems associated with them. The new Mazda CX-60 features a double wishbone suspension system at the front and a multilink structure at the rear. The Mazda CX-60 is offered with three different engines: a 4-cylinder 2.5 plug-in hybrid, which will be the first to arrive in September 2022, and two brand new 6-cylinder in-line, petrol and diesel, mild hybrid, which will instead be available by the end of 2023.

THE HYBRID PLUG-IN 2.5 – The Mazda CX-60 in plug-in version match the 4-cylinder 2.5 Skyactiv-G 192hp with a 136hp electric motor powered by a 17.8kWh 355V lithium-ion battery (see photo above). Together they deliver a combined 327hp and 500Nm of torque, making it the most powerful road car Mazda has ever produced. Thanks to this boost, the Mazda CX-60 e-PHEV accelerates from 0-100 km / h in 5.8 s and reaches a self-limited top speed of 200 km / h. The hybrid system with rechargeable batteries also offers the possibility of proceeding for 60 km with the thrust of the electric motor only at a maximum speed of 100 km / h. With normal AC charging, the discharged battery can be fully charged for 4 hours.

THE 6-CYLINDER IS MILD – With the Mazda CX-60 the two new and refined 6-cylinder in-line engines also make their debut: a naturally aspirated a 3.0 liter petrol lean burn and a turbo a 3.3 liter diesel both combined with a 48 V mild hybrid system.The two Mazda CX-60 MHEVs adopt a coordinated regenerative friction braking system, which controls the brake friction and the electric motor’s energy regeneration system to achieve recovery expected of energy from the braking force without waste.

DOESN’T THE CONVERTER – For all the new ones Mazda CX-60 the exchange it’s a new one automatic to 8 reports without the classic torque converter. In its place there is one multi-plate clutch combined with an electric generator motor. By replacing the torque converter with a clutch, the torque of the internal combustion engine and the electric one is transmitted directly, to make the changes faster and more rhythmic, just like a manual gearbox. The new gearbox transmits motion through a permanent all-wheel drive system which, according to Mazda, preserves the neutral cornering characteristics of a rear-wheel drive, but balances them with the stability of four-wheel drive. The driver has 5 driving modes that can be set through the Mi-Drive system (Mazda Intelligent Drive Select): Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing and EV (the latter only for the 2.5 PHEV version) to adapt the character of the car to the various situations that may arise.

THE ADAS – On the new one Mazda CX-60 many new technologies and driving assistance systems are making their debut such as See-Through View, i.e. a 360 ° monitoring that expands the field of vision at low speeds, Hill Descent Control (HDC), which assists in descending steep slopes with Slippery or unpaved road surface, Adaptive Cruise Control (i-ACC) which integrates speed limits through the traffic sign recognition system, and Vehicle Exit Warning (BSM), which warns of approaching other vehicles when reversing.