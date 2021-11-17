Business

Mazda CX-60: the first spy photos

Zach Shipman
SPY PHOTOS – Mazda last month announced a product offensive focused on SUVs (here to know more). And, after presenting the CX-50 for the American market (here the news), in the coming months it will introduce the new one in Europe Mazda CX-60, an SUV that should have dimensions slightly larger than those of the CX-5 (therefore around 470 cm). Now they have leaked on Instagram the first unveiled images of the car, a sign that the presentation is near. From them, moreover, you can begin to evaluate the aesthetics.

IT’S ALL NEW – The Mazda CX-60 it is developed on the basis of the new Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture platform where the engine is arranged longitudinally. The CX-60 will be able to accommodate five passengers, while those who want a seven-seater SUV will have to wait for the CX-80, which should arrive in 2023. The two cars will be available with 4-cylinder engines, available in light hybrid or plug-in versions. , and Skyactiv-X 6-cylinder in-line petrol and Skyactiv-D diesel engines will also be introduced, both in combination with a 48V lightweight hybrid system, combining high horsepower with adequate environmental performance. Four-wheel drive will not be missing.

NOTHING REVOLUTIONARY – Looking at the first images you can see that the aesthetics of the Mazda CX-60 it does not differ from the one currently adopted on the SUVs of the house. Front with the large black mask underlined by the chromed profile, with the thin LED headlights that extend to the sides. The side profile is characterized by smooth surfaces and alloy wheels with a renewed design.

