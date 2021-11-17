Mazda CX-60, the new unveiled SUV – Auto World

Not even the time to fully enjoy the new CX-50 that has already appeared online the first images of the Mazda CX-60, second of the many innovations for the SUV range expected in the coming years. The new model with high wheels The Hiroshima automaker was pinched during an on-road session for some commercial shooting, with the SUV and its bigger brother meant for off-roading without any protectors or camouflage.

Compared to the CX-50 which boasts a more robust appearance, the CX-60 appears to be a more road-oriented SUV with a less off-road look and different styling and body elements that bring it closer to the smallest. CX-5. The shapes are not angular while you notice lines that do not have particularly marked or muscular features, while transmitting a nice presence on the road. There are no images of the back but judging by the stylistic features visible on the front, it seems the Mazda CX-60 has also picked up the details of the latest models of the range, with the grille with chromed frame and the optical signature extended towards the sides.

The CX60 is part of the new group of 5 SUVs that Mazda is ready to launch on the market between 2022 and 2023. The CX-50 is the result of the collaboration between Mazda and Toyota and is destined only for the United States where it will be joined by the larger CX -70 and its older 7-seater sister, the CX-90, both equipped with turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engines, with the option of PHEV technology. In Europe, however, there will be none of these SUVs mentioned above, with the Japanese carmaker introducing the CX-60 and its seven-seater counterpart, the CX-80, both with smaller dimensions than the cars that will be launched overseas. in line with the needs of the markets of the Old Continent. The engine range will include four-cylinder petrol options but hybrid in-line six-cylinder and diesel engines will also be available.

Photo: Screenshot credits Youtube @ CSK Review Channel