Mazda MX-5, the news of the model year 2022

There Mazda MX-5 updates for the 2022 to make the equipment. Not only aesthetics, however: the Japanese roadster also receives specific equipment for suspensions and brakes, focusing strongly on the driving experience.

Here, then, are the additions for the cars that will be ordered from January 2022 also in Europe.

There is also a special edition for Japan

In essence, Mazda has made its MX-5 even more customizable. The dye makes its debut in the selection of paints Platinum Quartz Metallic also available for RF. In addition, the MX-5 with canvas roof can count on a new dark blue soft top combined with a black leather interior. Speaking of the interior, the Terracotta upholstery makes its debut in the MY 22.

Only Japanese customers will be able to order the special version 990S. The number is a reference to the total weight of the model which stops, in fact, at 990 kg, thus making it just 30 kg heavier than the historic 1989 MX-5. The Mazda “weight loss diet” is composed (among other additions) of 16 ”alloy wheels signed Rays 800 grams lighter than those commonly mounted.

In addition, there is theBrembo braking system with ventilated discs and a series of changes to suspension settings, steering and power delivery.

So it is more stable

In terms of trim, the most important introduction for the Mazda MX-5 MY 2022 is the suspension Kinematic Posture Control. The system analyzes the curve and the difference in speed between the left and right rear wheels in real time. When braking, the KPC generates an “anti-lift” force that keeps the car stable and enhances the driving experience.

In the range, the 1.5 with 132 HP and the 2.0 with 184 HP. In Japan, the price lists will start from the equivalent of around € 22,500. For European and Italian availability and prices, however, it is necessary to wait for official confirmations from Mazda.