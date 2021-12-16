Mazda2 Hybrid, orders start in Italy. Prices from 20,300 euros

Mazda he communicated fittings and prices of the new Mazda2 Hybrid for the Italian market. We are talking about the Full Hybrid city car born from a collaboration agreement between Mazda and Toyota (it is basically a Yaris with the Mazda logos). The car can already be ordered and, until March 31, 2022, the exclusive Best Choice program is available for free on the entire range which, combined with Mazda Advantage financing, offers the ServicePlus Essence maintenance package which includes the first 2 coupons of scheduled maintenance. In dealerships the new model will arrive in March of 2022.

Mazda2 Hybrid can be ordered in Italy in the preparations Pure, Agile and Select. Already from the basic version of the car we find as standard, among other things, automatic climate control, light sensors, infotainment system with DAB digital radio with steering wheel controls, 7-inch touchscreen central display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On all versions we find important ADAS systems as standard such as: Emergency braking in the city (even at night) with pedestrian and cycle detection

Emergency braking near intersections

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane keeping

Emergency steering system

Recognition of road signs and driver fatigue The equipment can be enriched adding the optional Plus Pack which includes front fog lights and rain sensors, leather steering wheel upholstery, rear spoiler, Plus fabric interior and rear electric windows.

Compared to the Mazda 2 Hybrid Pure with Plus Pack, the Agile trim adds 15-inch alloy wheels, 6 speakers, an 8-inch touchscreen central display, a rear parking aid camera and a Smart Key to open / close. the doors without using the remote control. Among the accessories are available the Comfort Pack, which includes for example the dual-zone automatic climate control, the Full LED headlights and the sports seats in fabric / synthetic leather, and the Safety Pack which, in addition to the Comfort Pack, completes the safety features thanks to the front and rear parking sensors with rear emergency braking and rear blind spot monitoring system (BSM). Finally, the top-of-the-range specification of the hybrid Mazda2 is also aesthetically characterized by the presence of 16-inch alloy wheels and dark rear windows. The equipment also includes the Head Up Display, the interior lighting of the passenger compartment with LED lights and wireless charging for the smartphone: the only optional is the panoramic glass roof. Prices? We start, respectively, from 20,300 euros, 22,350 euros and 25,900 euros. Finally, remember that the car has a 116 HP (85 kW) Full Hybrid powertrain that allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 175 km / h. .

