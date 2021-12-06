Mazda2 Hybrid, the first Full Hybrid debuts with the shapes of the Toyota Yaris

Mazda officially launched his first model equipped with a Full Hybrid powertrain. This is the Mazda2 Hybrid which will arrive in Europe in the spring of 2022. Prices for the Italian market have not yet been disclosed. This new car is the result of an agreement by collaboration between Toyota and Mazda. As can be clearly seen, the new car was born on the basis of the hybrid Yaris. This is an operation already seen, for example, between Toyota and Suzuki with the debut of the Across Plug-in and the Swace Hybrid. The launch of the new Mazda2 Hybrid was long overdue and it was already known that it would be based on the Yaris. Past spy photos had, in fact, allowed us to discover precisely this detail.

SPECIFICATIONS WITHOUT SURPRISES

The design there are no obvious differences with that of the Toyota model. Different logo aside, there don’t seem to be any other big changes. The interior is also basically the same as the Yaris. The technical specifications, of course, are the well-known ones we already know. Thus, the new Mazda2 Hybrid will have the powertrain of the hybrid Yaris capable of deliver 85 kW (116 hp). There top speed reaches 175 km / h, while accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h takes 9.7 seconds. The new car consumes 4.0-3.8 l / 100 km and puts 93-87 g / km of CO2 (16-inch or 15-inch wheels). These values ​​are according to the WLTP cycle. Once on the market, the new hybrid will be offered in the Mazda2 Hybrid Pure, Mazda2 Hybrid Agile and Mazda2 Hybrid Select trim levels.