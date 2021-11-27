Mazda3: prices, engines, interiors – Quattroruote.it

There Mazda updates the range of its mean, the Mazda3, with the Model Year 2022. The car, available with four and five-door bodywork, can already be ordered with prices between 24,850 and 35,450 euros: the first deliveries are expected at the beginning of next year. The powertrain offer remains unchanged and includes the 122, 150 and 186 hp mild hybrid e-Skyactiv petrol variants with front or all-wheel drive.

The infotainment is connected with the App. The aesthetic differences are limited to the introduction of the new Platinum Quartz external color and the slight restyling of the optical groups. The main innovations are related to the infotainment, which now offers the possibility to remotely connect to the vehicle through the MyMazda App to receive information from the vehicle, manage the locks and send destinations to the navigation system. Finally, for the five-door version only, the Homura trim level makes its début featuring glossy black exterior finishes, black 18 “wheels and interior in black fabric with red stitching.