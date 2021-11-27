Mazda3 version 2022, there is also the Homura – Auto World

Mazda Italy unveiled the 2022 version of Mazda3, the car of segment C of the Japanese House. The car will be available in both variant hatchback 5 doors and in the 4-door sedan, with an aesthetic renewal and improvements in terms of connectivity, thanks to several updates to the infotainment system.

For the 2022 version, the 5-door will also be available in Homura special version. Mazda has chosen this name to characterize the variants with sporty personalization of the models, through a series of exclusive details that give it a more gritty appearance both in the external and in the internal look. The Mazda3 hatchback Homura is distinguished by the presence of external finishes in glossy black for the mirror shells and for the 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior also has a sporty character with the seats in black fabric and contrasting red stitching.

Externally, the new Platinum Quartz color will be added to the Mazda3 2022 color range. The turn signals feature a new Kodo design. As for the infotainment system, the Mazda3 2022 has obtained remote functions (in car Wi-Fi / Connected Services), which can be used through the MyMazda App. Future owners of the Mazda3 2022 will be able to receive information on the status of the car, check the closure of the doors, the position of the car and also transmit the chosen destination via their smartphone to the navigator of their car.

The Mazda3 2022, available only with e-Skyactiv hybrid engines with three power levels, 122, 150 and 186 HP and declined on two different body styles – 5-door hatchback and 4-door sedan – can be ordered from 25 November 2021. Prices The list price of the hatchback version ranges from 24,850 euros for the Mazda3 2.0 l 122 HP e-Skyactiv G Evolve up to 35,450 euros for the Mazda3 2.0 l 186 HP e-Skyactiv X AWD Exclusive. For the Homura version, the price list starts from a turnkey price of 26,000 euros for the 2.0 l 122 hp e-Skyactiv G version up to 29,200 euros for the version equipped with e-Skyactiv X 2.0 l 186 hp engine.

Mazda3 with 4-door sedan body can be ordered at a list price ranging from 27,550 euros for the Mazda3 2.0 l 122 bhp e-Skyactiv G Executive up to 34,250 euros for the Mazda3 2.0 l 186 bhp e-Skyactiv-X Exclusive. The cars are expected to arrive at the dealership for the beginning of the new year.