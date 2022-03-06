Mazepin after his firing from Haas: ‘It was a unilateral decision’

Midtime Editorial

After a few days of silence, the Formula 1 team Hass has finally made the decision terminate Nikita Mazepin’s contract and, with it, give up finished his relationship trade with the Uralkali company, the main sponsor of the American team and owned by the driver’s father. This decision is a consequence of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

However, Nikita was not at all happy with the resolution of the American squad presided over by Guenther Steiner, so public a message on his Twitter account, where noted that the decision was “unilateral”despite the fact that the highest category had announced that Russian drivers could compete in the 2022 season.

“Dear fans and followers, I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated.. Although I understand the difficulties, the FIA ​​rule added to me keep going Will to accept the proposed conditions in order to follow was completely ignored and no process was followed in this one-sided step“.

“I’ll have more to say in the next few days”

On the other hand, he thanked all those who have accompanied him and also sent a warningsince he assured that he will say more about it in the coming days.

“For those who have tried to understand it, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in Formula 1 and truly wait that all we can be together again in better times. I’ll have more to say in the next days“.

Notably Haas had already withdrawn the colors of the Russian flag from his single-seaterwhich represented the Uralkali fertilizer company, something that left in the inkwell the possible departure of Mazepin from the team.

Now the American team is searching to the new couple from Mike Schumacher. According to Gunter Steiner, the pilot What else do I know? outlines to replace to russian is the 25-year-old Brazilian, Peter Fittipaldi.