Mazepin out of F1! Haas terminates Russia-Ukraine war contract

The sanctions of different organizations against Russian athletes continues to rise, because not only has the FIFAleaving Russia out of Qatar 2022 or some others like IOC or the WBCbut now the Haas Formula 1 team announced the Exit of the pilot Nikita Mazepin because of his country’s conflict with Ukraine.

The world has joined against of the actions of Vladimir Putin, punishingwithin the sports field, to its athletes in many different disciplines, so now to days from the start of the 2022 season in F1, Haas she stayed no mazepinyour pilot.

Haas announces the departure of Mazepin

Through a release in social networks, the Haas team announced what did they decided end his relationship with Nikita ‘with immediate effect’, all as a result of war conflict Come in Russia and Ukraine.

In days past the Formula 1 had announced that yes they would let Mazepin compete in the 2022 season except for the British GP, where the russian was bannedbut now he will not be able to run in any circuit.

“The team Haas has decided to terminate, with immediate effectthe contract sponsorship with Uralkali and with the pilot Nikita Mazepin. Like the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and we wish for a speedy and peaceful end to the conflict,” the statement read.

It is important to note that Hass had already removed the logo of the sponsor Uralkali from his car, Russian brand, same of which curiously the Mazepin’s father is majority shareholderbut now the ties between the two have been severed.

will have to be slopes of a Haas new statement on who takes your seat single seaterto for this 2022 season of Formula 1; Peter Fittipaldi is the pilot with more possibilities from replace russianas Gunter Steiner has stated.

