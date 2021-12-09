Mazepin’s anger: “Disappointed by Vettel and Verstappen” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The last one Saudi Arabian Grand Prix generated an unspecified number of controversies between fans, teams and drivers, due to the many episodes that occurred during the weekend: from free practice to the race, there were in fact circumstances that significantly raised the level of general nervousness, from the top teams to the teams far from top positions. Among these, moreover, the case of the Haas and, more specifically, of its pilot has almost gone unnoticed. Nikita Mazepin. The Russian, at the end of Q1, openly complained to Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, guilty of having slowed him down during his fast lap. Specifically, both drivers in question overtook the 22-year-old rookie, and then slowed down in order to create the necessary space in front of them to complete the fastest lap without encountering traffic. A move that cost team mate Mick Schumacher well a second late.

Curiously, the same maneuver had infuriated Vettel and Verstappen at the beginning of the season, when they were ‘victims’ of the same approach to the related timed lap, in that case indicating Mazepin as guilty. Interviewed by The Race, the Russian returned to the Jeddah episode, commenting on his disappointment: “We had a one-hour meeting with Michael Masi – he has declared – who had reminded us of the rules. The older generation of drivers had reiterated that it was included in the gentlemen’s agreement not to overtake at the last corner. Then, the next day, and in an unsafe way, they aggressively enter the last corner and keep you behind, behind them. The rules are the same for everyone, and I’m new to the sport. Therefore, I’ll play along and do what others do. But what I think is unacceptable is to criticize the younger generation and then, as the season goes by, slightly change their approach. I need to learn and analyze – he added – because what happened was very disappointing, as I was overtaken by Vettel and Max and both then braked on the straight. I had to brake too. If you lose a second and a half entering turn 1 it makes no sense to continue at the pace we are following. I am angry, but next time he won’t believe what anyone says about the gentlemen’s agreement “.

In conclusion, Mazepin recalled the episode that saw him on the side of the accused in Bahrain, when it was he who carried out a similar maneuver to the detriment of the standard bearers of Aston Martin and Red Bull: “I was very worried about my actions – He admitted – where I had done something very similar to what I practiced in Formula 2, where it would have been taken without any criticism. I had passed some cars that were going very slow in the last corner, because I felt the need to push. Later I was challenged with heavy controversy over the fact that such a maneuver in Formula 1 was not acceptable. However, twenty races later, it is interesting to note that the same drivers who have a long experience in the Circus they were the first to overtake me. It was a group of four or five cars that made this maneuver, and I found myself 150 meters from the start of the timed lap ”.