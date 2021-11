Mazzarri, new voices on the Cagliari bench: the latest on the future of the rossoblu coach, yesterday defended by Giulini

According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, soon, new rumors about Walter’s future could go crazy Mazzarri. Yesterday the technician of the Cagliari he first tried a more defensive formation, only to then put all the forwards when the game was slipping away.

In any case yesterday Giulini confirmed his confidence in him.