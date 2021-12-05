Mazzarri pre Cagliari-Turin: “What good memories in grenade. Bremer? I raised it “

The words spoken in the conference by the Cagliari coach on the eve of the match against his former Torino

The Cagliari coach, Walter Mazzarri, presented tomorrow night’s match against Turin in a press conference. For the Tuscan coach it will be the first match as an ex against Toro. Below are Mazzarri’s statements on the eve of the match valid for the 16th round, reported by calciocasteddu.it.

The Tuscan technician begins by talking about the grenade: “Torino was a wonderful period for me, I always remember the year of 63 points. I try to look at beautiful things, it was an important experience, but now I’m in Cagliari and I want to help everyone out of this situation. That year with Torino we scored 36 points in the second leg, a triumphal group. There was an incredible enthusiasm, we went to Europe. When I decided to come to Cagliari I really thought that this would be the ideal place to do something like this again. But it takes time, now let’s think about getting out of this situation ”.

About Bremer: “I made him grow, he became a top. He is a fast player, good with his feet and strong in the head. We have to think about doing our football and doing what we have managed to do in the last few games by creating scoring. Let’s hope for a little more luck ”.

On the withdrawal of his Cagliari: “It is not easy for players to make such a choice. I was happy, I was pleased. Torino is strong and we must try them all. We have to face the matches like this, as finals. We must be a single block and bring home the result by all means “.

Mazzarri expresses himself as follows on the growth of the team: “If you look at my history to be a team as I would like, we need to improve on the defensive because we make mistakes that we have to avoid. We must not concede. We need to improve defensive solidity and the positive note of the last match is not having conceded a goal “.

Mazzarri closes talking about the 3-man defense: “The defensive phase can be done in different ways, the problem is another. Now there are players like Ceppitelli, Carboni and Caceres who have played continuously and the departments now know situations they struggled more before because they were used differently “.

