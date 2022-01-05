Sampdoria-Cagliari: Mazzarri’s press conference

“The fact that we won the first leg is relative, every game has its own story. Now Sampdoria are in a good position in the standings, they are an important and difficult team to face. Lovato is an important player, but we know that Atalanta is now a top team. We are going to Genoa to play with many young players and to make a good team. Now we have to start making the facts and the results. “

Mazzarri on Baselli

“How long does the transfer market last? Almost a month, but I take advantage of this question to answer everyone: I can’t say these things, I only speak of my players, you will never hear me speak of the others until they come here in Sardinia”.

Mazzarri on Ladinetti and Faragò

“Ladinetti has just returned, but he made a good impression on me. Tomorrow he will join us on the bench, like Faragò. We are in an emergency, we bring all those who have taken the tests and are available to start a different year, in terms of spirit. team and group “.