Mbappé 6th, Lewandowski 4th, Haaland 2nd… the 7 best football players of the moment

The 2022-23 domestic season kicked off in Europe last month. Some of the best players in the world have got off to a great start to the season and seem determined to ignite the scene in the months to come.

These two months are extremely important for the footballers who will be taking part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will want to be in top form before the biggest football tournament.

Getting in shape at the start of the season is one thing and maintaining it throughout a season is quite another. But most of the best players at the start of the new season are individuals who have already proven themselves in the past.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top seven football players right now.

#7 Vinicius Jr. (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr. had a stellar season last season. He was in sublime form for Real Madrid, playing a crucial role in their La Liga and Champions League triumphs. The Brazilian winger has bagged 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the 2021-22 season.

He’s a threat every time he has the ball thanks to his exquisite technique and decisiveness in the final third. Vinicius has also started the new season well, with five goals and four assists in nine appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos.

#6 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe was Ligue 1’s top scorer and assist provider last season as Paris Saint-Germain won the league title. Mbappe is widely regarded as the crown prince of football and he has posted incredible numbers in recent seasons.

In the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old scored 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for PSG last season. He’s been used more as a striker in his own right this season and he’s played that role almost perfectly.

Mbappe has scored 10 goals in nine appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Over the past few seasons, Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as the best attacking midfielder in the world. The Belgium international has been in excellent form as a playmaker since the start of the season.

He has scored one goal and eight assists in 10 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season. De Bruyne has twice received the Premier League Best Player award in the past three years. He is unquestionably Manchester City’s best player of the Pep Guardiola era.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich for FC Barcelona this summer. He has been Europe’s most prolific and consistent striker in recent seasons. The Poland international has won the European Golden Boot in each of the last two seasons.

Lewandowski has made his mark in Barcelona. The first signs are quite encouraging for the Catalans, as their new striker is firing on all cylinders. In eight appearances in all competitions with FC Barcelona since the start of the season, Lewandowski has scored 11 goals and delivered two assists.

#3 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi had a difficult first season at Paris Saint-Germain, by his own standards. But the seven-time Ballon d’Or has certainly regained his form this season. He has flourished in his new role where he is more involved in acting.

Messi has been a creative force for PSG in the 2022-23 season. In 11 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season, the 35-year-old has scored six goals and provided eight assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Manchester City entered the summer transfer window with the intention of signing a world-class striker. They signed Erling Haaland, the best prospect available, for a sum of 60 million euros.

Haaland has been phenomenal for Borussia Dortmund over the past two and a half seasons, scoring 86 goals and providing 23 assists in 89 appearances in all competitions. He has now taken the Premier League by storm and netted two hat-tricks in the first month of the new season.

In 10 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season, Haaland has scored 14 goals and provided one assist.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. has simply been the most in-form player of the 2022-23 season so far. He’s done a fantastic job for PSG at the start of the season and he’s in great shape for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar’s playmaking and goalscoring qualities were excellent and he was a menacing presence at the top of the screen for Christophe Galtier’s side. The 30-year-old has registered 11 goals and 8 assists in 11 appearances in all competitions for PSG since the start of the season.

