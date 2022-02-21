Mbappé, a repeated mistake – AS.com

The future of Kylian Mbappé is, at the moment, an enigma whose resolution does not seem to be defined in the coming weeks. The French international is focused solely and exclusively on winning the Champions League with PSG and the renewal is a secondary issue. He will decide when he has to do it and no deadline has been set. In case you finally get out, The striker would not be the first star of the squad to leave Paris free, as L’Équipe highlights in an article.

The most obvious case of stars leaving PSG for free is Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan striker remains the club’s all-time top scorer (200 goals). Signed in July 2013 by 64 millionthe current Manchester United player left in June 2020, months before the dispute of the final to 8 in Lisbon in which he could have participated if it were not for Leonardo, who finally did not renew him, since the relationship was already dynamited months before, specifically in January 2020, the date on which Cavani forced his departure to Atlético de Madrid.

TOl of Cavani we must add, of course, that of Thiago Silva. The centre-back, unlike his counterpart, did play in the final 8 in Lisbon, being an important piece in reaching the final against Bayern Munich. However, the Brazilian’s age was an impediment for Leonardo when it came to renewing him, being shown at Chelsea that he still had rope in his boots for a while. In fact, in London he won the long-awaited Champions League that he never got in Paris.

After 180 games, 156 goals, 61 decisive passes and 12 titles, Zlatan Ibrahimovic left PSG without leaving a euro in PSG’s coffers. The decision not to renew him was made by the club after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in 2016 against City, a double confrontation in which the Swedish giant did not live up to expectations. In June, we will find out if history repeats itself with Mbappé.