Mbappé alone at the Classico? Ramos and Neymar Jr suspended! – Sport.fr

While El Clasico will take place this Sunday, Ramos received a 3-game suspension (including one suspended) for his behavior against Reims while Neymar will receive a one-game suspension for accumulating yellow cards but may participate in the Classico.

The game against Stade de Reims is definitely a game to forget for Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, the disciplinary committee was not kind to Sergio Ramos, expelled during the match, since he received 3 suspension matches. Neymar also received a suspension match for accumulation of yellow cards but will have to miss a match over a period including the next 10 matches in official competition.

The statement from the Disciplinary Committee:

Three game suspension (one game suspended)

Sergio RAMOS (Paris Saint Germain)

Two-game suspension

Joseph RODON (Stade Rennais FC)

A game closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at midnight

Benjamin ANDRE (LOSC Lille)

Mohamed CAMARA (AS Monaco)

Thijs DALLINGA (Toulouse FC)

José FONTE (LOC Lille)

Andreaw GRAVILLON (Reims Stadium)

Neymar Jr (Paris Saint Germain)

