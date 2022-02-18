Mbappé and Haaland are going to play in Real Madrid: president La Liga

Midtime Editorial

Forceful and categorical, the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, assured publicly that the Real Madrid will sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé this summer to mark a new era in football, claiming it is the club with truly sound finances to bring the two monsters together, reigniting rumors that have long surrounded the strikers.

Invited to a forum as a speaker at the Higher Institute of Law and Economics in Spain, the president of the Spanish League had many criticism towards Florentino Pérezpresident of the Merengues, for continuing to cling to the Superliga project, but what he did recognize is that this club is the one that is best placed to make big contracts.

“Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are three castaways who go under the false flag of unity in the Superliga that is never going to be done, it is not possible. Barça and Juventus are partially ruined, while Madrid is going to sign Haaland and Mbappéthe arrival of both is the best thing that can happen to LaLiga”, declared Tebas, who shortly afterwards sought to qualify his comments so as not to take it for granted.

“It is not that I have data or information on Mbappé, but it is very rare that a player who has six months left, who is already free and has not renewed, suddenly stays where he is. That is why I say that Mbappé may leave PSG and it would be great for LaLiga to have him“.

How much would the signings of Mbappé and Haaland cost Real Madrid?

The You meringues -or any other club with the financial solvency- are facing a possibility that may never be repeated of hiring two elite soccer players entering their first 20 years and who are called to be the ones who dominate this sport in the future.

Kylian Mbappé is a free playerfor this reason it would not be necessary to pay a single euro for purchase or transfer, while Erling Haland has a clause in his contract -already uncovered by multiple means- in which it is stipulated that his sale price this summer of 2022 is reduced to €75 milliona “moderate” amount in modern football if we talk about a talent like the Norwegian.

That yes, what the Real Madrid could be saved in the signing as such, it will have to be spent on salaries, bonuses, commissions and even payments to third parties such as family members and agents who always seek to get a good slice, but the possibility of see Mbappé and Haaland together in the renovated Santiago Bernabéu It is a temptation that Florentino Pérez -and his fame of giving life to the Galactics- will hardly despise.

