Mbappé and Messi’s PSG invades Nantes / Ligue 1 / J6 / Nantes-PSG (0-3) / SOFOOT.com

A month after a one-sided Champions Trophy, Paris won a price at FC Nantes this Saturday evening (0-3). It was this time at La Beaujoire, against the Canaries reduced to ten from the first half hour and with in particular two offers from Leo Messi for Kylian Mbappé.

By Jérémie Baron, at Beaujoire

Goals: Mbappé (18e54e) & N. Mendes (68e) for PSG

Expulsion: Fabio (24e) for the NCF

There were many of them between 6 and 7 p.m., clinging to the gates of the Westotel in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, their eyes wide open to see the stars of Paris Saint-Germain climbing into their bus in the direction of Beaujoire. And the Nantes public, failing to see their team shine, got their money’s worth, a few hours later, with the sickening performance delivered by the men of Christophe Galtier, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the lead: the first delivered two assists for the second, and the duo made it much easier for PSG, especially since the locals had the good idea to play almost 70 minutes outnumbered, as if the 4-0 eaten against the same opponent end July had not been violent enough. That’s 16 points out of 18 for Marco Verratti and others (and 24 pawns scored), four days away from biting into a new European campaign.

The lighter and the spark

Messi started the evening by eating lighters when going to kick a corner kick (8e). But it was not only in the stands that Nantes wanted to hurt the Parisians, since Samuel Moutoussamy touched the frame following a judo fight between Marquinhos and Mostafa Mohamed (10e), and Fábio signed a deviation slightly above after a deception in order by Denis Appiah on Achraf Hakimi (13e). Paris replied: Alban Lafont extended in front of Danilo Pereira, superbly served back by Mbappé (14e), then Marquinhos crossed too much (15e). It did not take more cartridges for the capital club: on a good recovery from Pablo Sarabia, Messi started the counter, fixed and shifted Mbappé, who remotely guided the leather in the skylight (0-1, 18e). Taken by the Parisian whirlwind in midfield, Fábio said goodbye to his friends for a knee tackle on Vitinha (24e), the Portuguese giving way in stride. At eleven against ten, Paname was able to play in an armchair, Messi offering himself some shivers in the yellow surface before the break.



Girotto: “The red is very severe. “Uh… pic.twitter.com/tXnpQRbzVV — SO FOOT (@sofoot) September 3, 2022

At the end of the refreshment break, the visitors took less than ten minutes to make the break, with the same passer and the same scorer, Mbappé and the Pulga starting at the limit of offside to defeat the Nantes rearguard in two stages (0-2, 54e). Heated by the world champion, Nicolas Pallois refused him the hat-trick, when he had eliminated Lafont on his last action before going out (62e). Nuno Mendes stuffing himself with the spaces left in his lane, Messi also had the ball 3-0, but preferred to send a chick in the Erdre stand (66e); it was finally the Lusitanian side who definitively put PSG away, after a work by Sarabia and a post hit by Neymar (0-3, 68e). In the last minutes, with the Canaries already discouraged, Lafont had to work on a vicious attempt by Messi (84e). If the chip did not score, he and the reigning French champion will have taken a nice revenge on Beaujoire, five and a half months after a memorable setback between two fights against Real Madrid. Lafont can’t work miracles every time.

30 – Goals on counter-attack in the 5 major championships since Kylian Mbappé’s debut in Ligue 1:? Mbappé – 30 ……………? Salah & Vardy – 15 Rocket. #FCNPSG pic.twitter.com/94fjnFbLZc — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 3, 2022

FCN (5-2-1-2): Lafont (c) – Fábio, Castelletto (Corchia, 66e), Girotto, Pallois, Appiah – Moutoussamy (Doucet, 79e), Chirivella-Blas (Achi, 85e) – Mostafa Mohamed (Coco, 79e), Guessand (Ganago, 66e). Coach : Antoine Kombouare.

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma – Danilo, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti (S. Ramos, 62e), Vitinha (R. Sanches, 33e), Bernat (N. Mendes (46e) – Sarabia (Ekitike (71e), Messi, Mbappe (Neymar, 63e). Coach : Christophe Galtier.