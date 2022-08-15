Mbappé and Neymar already ready to defuse the penaltygate?

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

If the episode of the “penalty gate” has caused a lot of ink to flow in the press, it would seem that the first big concern of the PSG season is not really one on the side of the main interested parties. In any case, neither Kylian Mbappé nor Neymar Jr have planned to make a scene when they return to training and the Campos – Galtier tandem will be able to apply the “gentle method” to put out the start of the fire.

Mbappé and Neymar have already planned to calm things down

According to RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappé – who had some personal problems last week – approaches the episode with great calm. No one-upmanship will be made and the Bondynois is preparing to resume training with a smile before facing LOSC on Sunday evening in Villeneuve-d’Ascq.

On the Neymar side, we took advantage of the small break for an express return to Brazil on the occasion of Father’s Day. If number 10 blew on the embers via a few retweets in the night from Saturday to Sunday, it will not go beyond. His relatives assure him: Neymar is happier than ever at PSG and fully integrated into Christophe Galtier’s new system. The latter even go so far as to defend the fact that Neymar remains close to Mbappé on a daily basis …