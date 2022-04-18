Mbappé and Neymar decide the French classic for PSG, which caresses the Ligue 1 title

Paris France.

A penalty converted by Kylian Mbappe and a great goal from Neymar decided the French classic against Olympique de Marseille in favor of Paris Saint Germain (2-1) who are on the verge of a new Ligue 1 title. Mauricio Pochettino’s team now leads the team from Marseille by fifteen points, still second in the standings, with only six games to play.

With the title in hand, Paris Saint Germain took advantage of their chances to bring down a rival who was always in the game and who came to question the local superiority and put fear in the body of the locals with a somewhat disallowed Pochettino brought out Neymar, Messi and Mbappe at the top of the attack and left Sergio Ramos on the bench. The Spanish center-back, who started in the last game, was left out of the eleven. He came out two minutes from the end in place of Verratti.

It was a great goal from Neymar that opened the scoring. A pass into the box by Marco Verratti was picked up by the Brazilian at the penalty spot. He did not drop the ball that he raised over the Spanish goalkeeper Pau López to reach the net. Marseille reacted and revealed the defensive shortcomings of Paris Saint Germain. A corner taken by Dimitri Payet was badly deflected by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The ball was on the edge of the goal line and was pushed into the goal by Croatian Duje Caleta-Car.