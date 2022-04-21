Mbappé and Sergio Ramos give victory to a PSG that is not yet a mathematical champion in France
The Marseilles (2nd) prevented this Wednesday with his 3-2 victory against Nantes (10th) early achievement of the title of the PSGwhich he fulfilled with victory in his visit to Angers (14th) 3-0 during matchday 33 of Ligue 1, and who will be able to become champions on Saturday at home against Lens (7th).
Nantes arrived at the Velodrome with intensity and the Brazilian Andrei Girotto opened the scoring before the first half hour of play (16). Dimitri Payet equalized scoring a penalty (39) but just two minutes later (41), Nantes went ahead again with a goal from Marcus Coco.
Amine Harit put his team ahead for the first time with fifteen minutes remaining (75), signing the final 3-2. This victory served Jorge Sampaoli’s team so that mathematically the PSG was not champion.
This despite the fact that the Parisians complied from the first bars of their visit to Angers. Kylian Mbappe put his team ahead with another great goal (28) and Sergio Ramos (45+1) put distance before the break. Marquinhos (77) scored the final 3-0.
This result brings the Parisians closer to the title, but the group led by Mauricio Pochettino will have to wait until at least Saturday to uncork the champagne of victory in the French championship, the only title the French giant is up for.
OTHER RESULTS
Strasbourg (4th), meanwhile, beat Rennes (3rd) 2-1 and relaunches the race for third place, with a triple tie on points between both teams and Monaco (5th).
The Monegasques had delivered against Nice (6th) in another of the important European matches played on Wednesday, with a 1-0 victory after a goal by Aleksandr Golovin (45+2).
Bordeaux (19th) squandered a 2-0 lead at home against Saint Etienne (18th), who managed to draw 2-2 this Wednesday in one of the most decisive games in the fight for permanence.
The bottom team Metz (20th) for his part suffered a tough defeat against Lorient (15th) in stoppage time after an agonizing goal by Dango Ouattara (90+5) and exhausted his permanence options.