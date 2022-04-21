Mbappé and Sergio Ramos give victory to a PSG that is not yet a mathematical champion in France

2022-04-20

The Marseilles (2nd) prevented this Wednesday with his 3-2 victory against Nantes (10th) early achievement of the title of the PSGwhich he fulfilled with victory in his visit to Angers (14th) 3-0 during matchday 33 of Ligue 1, and who will be able to become champions on Saturday at home against Lens (7th).

Nantes arrived at the Velodrome with intensity and the Brazilian Andrei Girotto opened the scoring before the first half hour of play (16). Dimitri Payet equalized scoring a penalty (39) but just two minutes later (41), Nantes went ahead again with a goal from Marcus Coco.

Amine Harit put his team ahead for the first time with fifteen minutes remaining (75), signing the final 3-2. This victory served Jorge Sampaoli’s team so that mathematically the PSG was not champion.

This despite the fact that the Parisians complied from the first bars of their visit to Angers. Kylian Mbappe put his team ahead with another great goal (28) and Sergio Ramos (45+1) put distance before the break. Marquinhos (77) scored the final 3-0.