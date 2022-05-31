Mbappé appears with a supermodel

Kylian Mbappé took advantage of his few days off between the end of the season with PSG and the start of the French team rally.

Kylian Mbappé joined Les Bleus last weekend, a week after the end of the season with Paris Saint-Germain. The 2018 world champion spent a few days in the south of France, in Cannes in particular, to decompress.

“We’ve finished the season, we’re here for the last rally, we’re here to win well and then have a quiet vacation. I took a breather… Can it be seen? No, you can’t see it he confides, sunglasses in front of his eyes, in a video published by the FFF. It was good to take a break with the club and the selection. Now we’re leaving, it’s going to be good. We are defending champions (in the League of Nations, editor’s note) so it is important. It’s also important to see everyone again. We are going to sleep for the first few days but we are together. »

During one of his evenings in Cannes, Mbappé notably appeared with supermodel Stella Maxwell. On one of the photos relayed by the player, we even see the young woman kissing him on the cheek. What fuel the rumors of a Mbappé-Maxwell couple?

It should be remembered that the British supermodel, until now, has been in a relationship with other women, such as Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart or briefly Lily-Rose Depp. She advocates a free sexuality, without labels. “Honestly, I never worried about my sexualityshe confided in 2020. I can’t wait for the world to get to the point where we no longer think about someone’s sexual preference, their gender. Let’s truly live, embrace and celebrate people’s individuality. »

Kylian Mbappé always well accompanied in Cannes with Stella Maxwell pic.twitter.com/Hqmap2DzrJ — The Best of PSG (@LMDPSG) May 28, 2022

As far as he is concerned, Mbappé has always been rather discreet about his private life. A few months ago, he had all the same slipped a word on the subject. “I’m also a lot happier in my personal life and that plays into it. This is the most important and it helps to make great performances”, he confided, which had reinforced the rumors about his relationship with Emma Smet.

Mbappé had appeared with the actress at the Parc des Princes, but the young woman had denied being in a relationship with the footballer. “I say it and I repeat it: I do not have to justify myself on the friends with whom I am photographed”, launched the granddaughter of Johnny Halliday, who would now be in a relationship with an actor met during the filming of the film The Segpas, according to Public magazine.