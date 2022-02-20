Mbappé at PSG or Real Madrid: with Lionel Messi and Ramos affected, the conditions he sets to renew with Paris Saint Germain | Transfers 2022 | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

After the victory of Paris Saint-Germain in view of Real Madridfor the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe He stated that his future is not decided. The striker born in Bondy could go free to the LaLiga Santander team at the end of the season or renew with him PSG for a few more years. This yes, the world champion in Russia 2018 demands a list of conditions that the French newspaper L’Équipe has revealed this Friday. In the offices of the Parc des Princes they are already studying the requests of ‘Kiki’ to finalize the long-awaited extension of the contract.

According to the aforementioned media, Mbappé demands, first of all, to be the absolute star of the team. ‘Donatello’ does not want to know about the Messi or Neymar and asks for a fixed place in the attack. The desire of the Frenchman is to stop playing depending on the disposition of the Argentine and Brazilian.

Likewise, Kylian asks for higher quality signings for PSG. He always wants to be surrounded by the best, which is why he doesn’t look favorably on the presence of Sergio Ramos in the team. From the offices of Nasser Al-Khelaifi they would have already promised him to get rid of the camero at the end of the season.

On the other hand, always according to L’Équipe, Mbappé wants PSG to put a heavy hand on the locker room. The 23-year-old crack does not understand the privileges that South American players like Messi, Di María, Paredes or Neymar have. For ‘Kiki’, the treats must disappear from the team.

Kylian Mbappé has a contract with PSG until mid-2022. (Photo: Getty)

Conversations continue

The journalist Edu Aguirre has revealed in El Chiringuito that an unexpected and last-minute meeting has taken place that could change the future of the French footballer.

“Very important people from Qatar, people who are ten levels above Al-Khelaifi, were in the stadium watching PSG-Real Madrid. A few hours ago, there was a meeting between part of Mbappé’s family and the people closest to the emir of Qatar. The Arab country has fully entered to try to renew it”, revealed the journalist.

For now, the French international is focused solely and exclusively on finishing the season in the best possible way and trying to give the PSG the first Champions in its history.

Receives our newsletter: We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.