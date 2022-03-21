Mbappé came out angry! Monaco humiliates PSG and aggravates the crisis of the millionaire French team after the failure in the Champions League

2022-03-20
The PSG lost 3-0 against Monaco (7th), recording their third loss in the last five Ligue 1 games, although the Parisian team, eliminated from European competition, still maintains a comfortable lead (15 points) over the second-place team.
The two confirmed casualties suffered by Real Madrid for the Clásico against FC Barcelona
Despite not playing with Lionel Messi, who stayed in Paris suffering from the flu, coach Mauricio Pochettino lined up his starting team, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in attack, but still did not prevent a new setback that leaves the coach from Rosario in a very delicate situation.
Monaco took the victory with goals from Wissam ben Yedder (25 and 84, from a penalty) and German Kevin Volland (68).
Four leave for free and one already has a replacement: The 13 footballers who will experience their last Clasico Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
After the humiliating elimination in the Champions League against Real Madrid, PSG adds its fourth defeat this season in the domestic championship, giving an image unworthy of its status, and could see its difference reduced at the top of the qualifying table at 12 points with respect to Marseille (2nd) or Nice (3rd), who will face each other in the last duel on Sunday.
THE ANGER OF MBAPPÉ
Kylian Mbappé got angry with the thermal shirt after PSG conceded 1-0. This happened when the first goal of the game fell thanks to Ben Yedder.