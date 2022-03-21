Mbappé came out angry! Monaco humiliates PSG and aggravates the crisis of the millionaire French team after the failure in the Champions League

2022-03-20

The PSG lost 3-0 against Monaco (7th), recording their third loss in the last five Ligue 1 games, although the Parisian team, eliminated from European competition, still maintains a comfortable lead (15 points) over the second-place team.

The two confirmed casualties suffered by Real Madrid for the Clásico against FC Barcelona

Despite not playing with Lionel Messi, who stayed in Paris suffering from the flu, coach Mauricio Pochettino lined up his starting team, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in attack, but still did not prevent a new setback that leaves the coach from Rosario in a very delicate situation.