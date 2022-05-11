Mbappé close to the feat!

This Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the sports news of Paris Saint-Germain was as voluminous as the number of titles gleaned by the club from the capital this season. In question the rest of the players, and the poor performance against Troyes last Sunday (2-2, video summary here). Nevertheless, PSG have announced that their attacking nugget at the end of the contract, Kylian Mbappé, is still in the running to achieve the feat of becoming the best scorer and assistor in Ligue 1 this season. He also posted an episode of his Made In Paris series, in immersion with the U19 section of the Rouge et Bleu. Finally, some images of these 2 days of rest for the players.

🔝 After #PSGESTAC, @KMbappe is still the top scorer and assists player in #League 1. Two days before the end of the season, the Parisian striker seems closer than ever to an unprecedented performance ❗️ ⤵️ — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 10, 2022

🆕🔴🔵 #MadeInParis : In immersion with the U19s!

Season 3️⃣, episode 4️⃣ — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 10, 2022

We are in The Club

More information in July 2023#EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/RbbIHOQWfq — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 10, 2022

🔙 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ Paris Saint-Germain won their 4th title of 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒆 𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆. 🏆

What is your best memory of this season ❓#𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟭𝟬𝗡𝗦 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/tcShqQwPNq — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) May 10, 2022