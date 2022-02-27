Mbappé could not sign with Real Madrid for his image rights

Midtime Editorial

Paris France / 27.02.2022 06:04:11





when it seemed to be matter of time so that the Real Madrid will announce the signing of Mbappé at cost 0, now everything would be up in the air, because in addition to the other clubs that are looking for the Frenchman, such as Liverpool, the You meringues shall grapple with a complex problem: your image rights.

It is said that the Real Madrid has already put an ultimatum to Mbappe and if you don’t sign with them this summer, they will never try to sign you again, so sort out all the themes earrings will be vital to take it and his image is somewhat ‘delicate’.

Why Mbappé’s image rights could throw the signing?

According to the newspaper ‘Marca’, the Real Madrid has ‘the habit’ from take possession the 50% of image rights of all his playersno matter who it is, something that en Mbappé’s entourage he would not go down well at all.

The French enjoy a very big poster in Europe and it is known that his image is one of the most valued, because not only is the face of FIFA 22 and has one of most lucrative contracts with Nike, but many other brands sponsor it and that generates a very large income for him, same as would reduce if he Real Madrid keeps 50%.

Reportedly, Mbappe’s entourage is aware that could give a percentageand but never halfso the Meringues must reach an agreement if they can sign him.

As if this were not enough, the annual salary that I would be perceiving French would amount to about €22 million and waiting what in Madrid raise the figure; the PSG player is said to be waiting cAt least an increase of 5 MDE.

Real Madrid is waiting to meet the mbappe stance about whether he will renew with him PSG or not. However, they must reach agreements so that any negotiation advances.

​