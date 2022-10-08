Mbappé crushes Messi, Ronaldo and Haaland

A change is taking place at the table of footballing royalty, as Mbappé takes the No. 1 spot on the Forbes list.

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappé has become the highest paid football player in the world, according to Forbes magazine. It’s the first time a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years.

Mbappé, 23, is estimated to be worth $128m for the 2022-23 season before agents’ fees, a record for Forbes’ annual rankings, with his PSG teammate Messi second with $120m and Manchester United’s Ronaldo ($100 million) taking third place.

PSG’s Neymar ($87m) and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah ($53m) complete the top 5.

Haaland’s breakthrough

Erling Haaland, who had a meteoric start to his career at Manchester City after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund last season, broke into the top 10 with earnings of $39 million.

The rise of France’s Mbappé and Norway’s Haaland, the only players under 30 on the list, signals a shift in the world chessboard, Forbes reports, as Messi and Ronaldo near the end of their glory days careers.

The highest paid footballers in the world in 2022 (via Forbes)

No. 1) Kylian Mbappé (PSG and France) – $128 million (estimated earnings in 2022-23)

No. 2) Lionel Messi (PSG and Argentina) – $120 million

No. 3) Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United and Portugal) – $100 million

No. 4: Neymar Jr (PSG and Brazil) – $87m.

No. 5) Mo Salah (Liverpool and Egypt) – $53 million

No. 6) Erling Haaland (Man City and Norway) – $39 million

No. 7) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona and Poland) – $35 million

No. 8) Eden Hazard (Real Madrid and Belgium) – $31 million

No. 10) Andreas Iniesta (Vissel Kobe and Spain) – $30 million

In total, the 10 highest-paid football players are expected to collect record earnings worth $652 million this season, up 11% from $585 million last year.