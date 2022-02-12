Mbappé decides PSG-Rennes in the 93rd, but the fans protest: ‘Overpaid mercenaries, Leonardo resigns’ | First page

Thanks to a goal by Mbappé in the 93rd minute, Paris Saint Germain beat Rennes 1-0 in the advance that opens the 24th day of the championship in the Ligue 1 French. The hosts, reigning champions, consolidate their leadership in the standings with 22 points clear of the guests in fifth place.

In addition to the suspended Danilo, Pochettino cannot count on the injured Sergio Ramos, Herrera and Neymar. The young man Xavi Simons plays the holder, while the Argentines Icardi and Di Maria start from the bench.

The Parisian ultras went on a typhus strike in the first half, exposing some protest banners against “a team of overpaid and without discipline mercenaries” and demanding the resignation of sporting director Leonardo.

Warned in the first half, in the second half Mbappé goes on the net first in the 65th minute (canceled by the Var for offside) and then in the third minute of recovery when he scores the decisive goal.

Tuesday evening at Park of the Princes of Paris arrives Ancelotti’s Real Madrid for the first leg of the round of 16 in Champions League: the former keylor Navas or the Italian national team will play again in goal Donnarumma, today remained on the bench?