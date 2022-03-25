Mbappé declares himself a fan of Cruz Azul and reveals himself to the only player he admires

The only Cruz Azul player that Mbappé admires is revealed

March 24, 2022 11:18 a.m.

The celestial fans exploded in happiness after it was revealed that the star of France, the striker Kylian Mbappewill declare himself a fan of Blue Cross on your Tik Tok account. Where he revealed that he follows the Machine closely and is now revealed to be the only player he admires.

And it seems to indicate that contrary to what many thought, the star of PSG if you follow the MX league where you have already declared yourself a fan of Blue CrossIn the video that was uploaded to the platform, a fan asked him if he followed any club in Mexico and he answered that he was the Machine.

Now the reason why Mbappé follows Blue Cross and everything would be for a player who has revolutionized the Machine in Clausura 2022, who are in sixth place in the table and in the semifinals of the Concachampions.

It would be the Mexican end Uriel Antunawho came to Blue Cross for Clausura 2022 after an exchange with Chivas for Robert Alvaradothe striker has become a fundamental piece of the Machine with whom he has become immovable.

How does Mbappé know Antuna?

It would all be due to the recent Tokyo Olympicswhere Mexico came in third place and faced France winning 4-1 where precisely Uriel Antuna scored one of the goals. Although Mbappé was not in that selection, he followed the team closely, so he was amazed at the Mexican’s game.

