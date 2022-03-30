Mbappé declined to attend the World Cup draw in Qatar, according to the French press

Qatar, which is also the majority shareholder of PSG, wanted to have the French star at the Doha Exhibition Center

Kylian Mbappé, who has not yet renewed with PSG less than three months before his contract ends, was invited to this Friday’s draw by the organization of the Qatar soccer world cup 2022although he declined the proposal, reported this Wednesday L’Equipe.

qatarwhich is also the majority shareholder of PSG, wanted to have the French star at the Doha Exhibition Center, at a time when his future is still uncertain and he is associated with the Real Madridwhich was about to sign him in August 2021.

However, Mbappé argued that it was not his place to be at that ceremony, since he is not captain of the world champion team in 1998 and 2018 and has commitments with his current club, which plays in the league on Sunday against Lorient.

Bondy’s prodigy has just put on a new exhibit with France, in Tuesday’s friendly win against South Africa (5-0). He scored two goals and already has 26 with the national team. At the same 23 years of Mbappé, Henrythe top French scorer with 51 goals, had a total of eight hits.

Mbappé in the warm-up of France Getty Images

QATAR 2022 SOLD OVER 800,000 TICKETS IN FIRST STAGE

The first phase of ticket sales for the Qatar World Cup 2022 has closed with a total of 804,186 seats bought by fans from all over the world, mostly from the organizing country, as well as from United States, England, Mexico and United Arab Emirates.

The next phase of sale will open on April 5, after the group draw, this Friday the 1st in Doha, as recalled by the FIFAwhich also highlighted the interest of followers of Germany, India, Brazil, Argentina and Saudi Arabia to complete the group of top ten countries by demand index.

The agency indicated that after the initial lottery sale period, fans from the Arab world and from all corners of the planet have shown great interest in this new phase of sale by order of request.

Individual tickets, especially those for the opening match and the last games, were the most popular, but both national team tickets and tickets for four stadiums have also been sold.