Mbappé discusses with PSG in Qatar, MU revealed his coach who no longer wants Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo – Kick Football

Robert Lewandowsi will leave Bayern Munich. It’s almost a given. The Pole wants a new challenge, and PSG are said to be among the finalists. The player would however already have an agreement with Barça, but his agent Pini Zahavi is discussing with Paris. And PSG would not be opposed to paying Bayern Munich to end its contract which expires in June 2023. 40 million euros would be the price set by the German club to sell its star striker.

Erling Haaland close to joining the Premier League? According to the Daily Mail, the agreement would almost be found with Manchester City, for a record contract. The Dortmund player would join the SkyBlues against a weekly salary of more than 600,000 euros, or more than 30 million euros per season. The contract would be for 5 seasons.

Mbappé discusses with PSG in Doha

The Mbappé clan is currently in Doha, Qatar. A good sign for PSG? Fayza Lamari, Kylian’s mother, is on vacation in Doha, but according to The team also discussed a contract extension with the Parisian leaders. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, “is one of the interlocutors of this first circle where we know that the emir has many advisers”. In recent days, relations have “warmed up to the point that the club again harbors the hope of snatching an extension. However, L’Equipe specifies that nothing has filtered out of these discussions. PSG still cherishes the hope of a short extension of two seasons. But Paris could win, because Real Madrid does not have an agreement with Mbappé, in particular because of the question of image rights.

Erik ten Hag, mega salary…

Christopher Nkunku back at PSG? After three seasons in Germany, it is a different player that the Parisian club is trying to repatriate. A milestone has been reached, and Paris is pushing hard to close the deal for a player sold for 12 million euros in 2019. But Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has no real intention of helping PSG . “Nkunku will be our player again next season. In football, no one is unsalable. He was already one of our best players in the first half of the season, although, as everyone knows, it didn’t go very well. Under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, he has taken another step in his development and he will continue to do so next season”. PSG intends according to Foot Mercato to pay more than 70 million euros for Christopher Nkunku, whose contract lasts until 2024.

Erik ten Hag, new Manchester United manager. His club, Ajax Amsterdam, confirmed it on Thursday, as well as the Red Devils. United paid €2m in the release clause to Ajax, with whom he was tied until June 2023. Erik Ten Hag signed a contract until June 2025, and according to the Daily Mail, he will receive almost 11 million euros per season. He will become the highest paid Dutch manager in the history of the Premier League… but not the highest paid in the championship. He will be 5th, just ahead of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

Real Madrid, mega transfer window?

Real Madrid are awaiting news from Mbappé. A meeting is due to take place in the coming days with the player’s entourage. In the meantime, the club is working to promise him an enticing transfer window. According to Marca, several big recruits are promised to him: Rüdiger (Chelsea) Tchouaméni (Monaco) in particular. But also the extensions of Vinicius, Modric and Militao. Finally, the hypothesis of seeing Erling Haaland associated with Mbappé is also not excluded.

According to information from the Parisian, Antonio Conte wants to train PSG. The Italian would have confided in a few relatives who work at Camp des Loges. Antonio Conté would have even discussed with emissaries from Qatar that he wanted to succeed Mauricio Pochettino. But according to Le Parisien, Zinédine Zidane remains PSG’s priority in the event of Pochettino’s departure. However, Antonio Conte wouldn’t want to work with Leonardo, the sporting director.

CR7 and Pogba, here the exit

According to the Spanish site Todofichajes, PSG have told Sergio Ramos’ agents that he should leave the club next summer. PSG would even be ready to pay him the 10 million euros in cash salary for this last year of contract. And then ? According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Inter Miami would like to sign Sergio Ramos. Discussions are currently taking place for a two-year contract, ie until 2024. A good deal for Sergio Ramos, who will therefore have been paid for a season without playing, paid for a 2nd season and leave… and sign a new contract.

Who will come to reinforce the ranks of MU? The club has ambition, but we will have to convince. The names of Antonio Rüdiger, Harry Kane, Darwin Nuñez or Ruben Neves are mentioned. It remains to sign them… But Ralf Rangnick has already announced at least ten recruits to change the workforce of Manchester United. But MU will also probably part ways with Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

