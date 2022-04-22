Mbappé, Donnarumma and Navas, Messi…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Friday, April 22, 2022. The Mbappé file and its future, the Donnarumma and Keylor Navas alternation should end next season, Messi back against Lens…

The Team made its one on Kylian Mbappe and the fact that the player’s family is currently in Qatar on vacation but also to discuss a possible contract extension. At PSG, it is revealed that meetings with leaders have been scheduled to discuss the case of the French international. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, still in Qatar for the end of Ramadan, “is one of the interlocutors of this first circle where we know that the emir has many advisers. “While a departure was inevitable after the last summer transfer window, discussions have recently “heated up over the weeks to the point that the club again harbors the hope of snatching an extension. For the Emir of Qatar, unsurprisingly, Mbappé’s extension is a priority. After the elimination in the Champions League, PSG were informed that their number 7 was also in discussion with Real Madrid. The attacker continues his reflection but “no details have come out of the last meetings. To date, the only certainty is that there is no agreement on either side,” explains the sports newspaper. Obviously, the subject of image rights is important for the player.

The daily The Team focuses on the statements of Navas after the match against Angers and his wish “for things to change” at PSG at the goalkeeper level. This alternation in the cages suffered by the two players “was not to the taste of either of them who, by their profile and their performances, are indisputable numbers 1. “The daily explains that the arrival of the Italian international was not especially wanted by the staff of Mauricio Pochettino and recalls that the cohabitation between the two has “officially gone well”. Despite the lack of certainty about the future Parisian coach, the leaders “acted that he could not continue like this with these two and that it would therefore be necessary to separate from one of them. “Despite the interest of Italian clubs, Donnarumma should be kept at the expense of Keylor Navas who has “several times hinted that he would leave” and his starting price could be around €10m.

The Parisian also comes back to the case of the two goalkeepers and analyzes the words of Navas in addition to those of Pochettino who both agreed that the situation had to change… but the “most ironic thing in the story is that it is conceivable that neither of them will be present next season to record this change, ”writes the local daily. The Costa Rican Goal should indeed be the big loser of this new management. The media recalls that “the alternation worked well” until the return match against Real Madrid. Le Parisien for his part affirms that “no official decision has been taken, nor transmitted to the interested parties”. Keylor Navas feels capable of being a starter in an important club in Europe even if the destination and his salary can “represent a serious obstacle”.

the PSG should be able to rely on MNM this week-end. While Neymar Jr will return from suspension and that Kylian Mbappe continues to perform on the various lawns of Ligue 1, a doubt remained around Leo Messi. Victim of an inflammation of the Achilles tendon and absent against Angers, the 34-year-old Argentinian should make his return against the RC Lens, as reported The Parisian through its website. “We will still have to consolidate this diagnosis, but the trend was rather favorable this Thursday, two days before the meeting. »

Regarding, Marco Verratti (contusion and effusion of the left knee) and Presnel Kimpembe (pain in the right knee), it will still be necessary to be patient and see the evolution of their injury, “but their return to competition is far from being confirmed”precise LP. For Ander Herrera, he resumed training on Thursday but his presence in the group is still uncertain. Among the official packages, Leandro Paredes (pubalgia) and Julian Draxler (meniscus) were operated on recently whileAbdou Diallo continues its recovery work on the sidelines of the group. At last, Mauro Icardiinjured in the warm-up last night, felt a pain in the hamstrings and will therefore forfeit against the Lensois.