Mbappé doubtful for the match against Real Madrid

The striker of paris st germain, Kylian Mbappereceived a blow to his foot in training on Monday, which casts doubt on his participation in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday against Real Madrid, various media such as RMC, L’Equipe and Le Parisien report.

Mbappé had scored the goal of the PSG victory in the first leg (1-0) in Paris on February 15.

Contacted by AFP, the Paris SG had not responded by mid-afternoon on Monday.

The eventual loss of their French star would disrupt the preparation of the match for the Parisians, dependent on the exploits of ‘Kyky’, their best scorer and assistant this season.

Without the suspended world champion, PSG lost to Nice in the French league (1-0) on Saturday.

“There is a PSG with Kylian and another without Kylian,” Nice coach Christophe Galtier acknowledged after the match.

PSG is counting on Mbappé to reach its goal of winning the Champions League final at the end of May, which will be played at the Stade de France, on the outskirts of Paris.

‘Kyky’, also points to a European apotheosis, with the prospect of a possible departure from the club at the end of this campaign, since his contract expires at the end of June.

Real Madrid appears as the best placed club to sign the French striker if he does not reach a renewal agreement with PSG, who hope to convince Mbappé to continue in Paris.