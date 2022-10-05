Mbappé, Galtier, extension… Revelations on the renewal of Messi at PSG

Lionel Messi is having a very good start to the season. Several factors appear to explain this. The Ballon d’Or would be much better integrated into the locker room and would have an excellent relationship with Christophe Galtier. His extension to PSG would be far from excluded.

Since the restart, Lionel Messi has scored 7 goals and 8 assists in 12 games in all competitions. The Argentinian chained the big benefits. goal This Wednesday devotes a long article to his situation. According to him, his return to the fore is explained by several factors.

Physically, Lionel Messi would benefit from the preparation carried out with the staff of Christophe Galtier. The former Barcelonan would also have recovered from his Covid-19 contamination and seems to have found his legs. This allows him to further influence the game of the Parisian team.

Messi not closed to the idea of ​​an extension

The native of Rosario would also appreciate his repositioning as a playmaker. The Parisian coach seems to have found him a role in which he flourishes. goal underlines that he is currently the European player who makes the most “progressive” passes (107).

Lionel Messi’s change of mind would be visible in the dressing room. According to the media, the Argentinian international gets along with all the players in the Paris squad. He would exchange regularly with the Hispanics, but also with Kylian Mbappé. His relationship with Christophe Galtier would also be excellent: the two men would talk almost daily about his physical condition, his positioning and the opponent to come.

Finally, goal confirms the desire of the leaders of PSG to prolong their legend. Luis Campos could make him a proposal after the World Cup, which would be the player’s priority objective. The Portuguese would consider a new lease for one season, plus another option. La Pulga would not be closed to the idea of ​​re-stacking, but he would not have made a decision about his future for the moment, contrary to what some Spanish media claim.