Mbappé had lunch in Madrid with Achraf and feeds rumors about his future

The Frenchman appeared this Monday at the restaurant ‘Leña Madrid. Las embers x Dani García’, located in the Paseo de la Castellana

The French Kylian Mbappe took advantage of the staff’s day off Paris Saint Germain to eat in the capital of Spain with the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, current teammate and with whom he maintains a good relationship, thus increasing the rumors that place him in the real Madrid the next season.

The team chaired by Florentino Pérez already insisted on his signing last summer, offering up to 180 million euros that were rejected by the PSG. Now, being free next June 30, Mbappe seems to be close to joining the white team.

And in the midst of these rumors, the Frenchman appeared this Monday at the restaurant ‘Leña Madrid. Las embers x Dani García’, located in the Paseo de la Castellana, as advanced cope upon arrival of the footballer.

A meal that lasted about two hours and in which he was accompanied by Achraf, a good friend and former player and youth squad of the real Madridand from which he left in a hurry in a car of the German brand Audi, black in color and with tinted rear windows.

Mbappé with Achraf in Madrid. Instagram k.mbappe

Stays? It goes? Destination Madrid? Rumors about the future Kylian Mbappe are accelerating as the French attacker’s contract with the Paris Saint Germain is nearing its end, which is ending up creating discomfort in the player’s environment.



The future of the 23-year-old striker, who by general consensus is called to be the star of the coming seasons, encourages the end of a campaign in which footballing France no longer has another center of attention.

The press has launched a battle to announce before anyone else the decision to Mbappewhile his relatives maintain that the ball is still in the air.

Le Parisian published on its website last Thursday that the Qatari owners of the PSG They had started an agreement in principle with the player for two years with an additional option, at a rate of 50 million euros net per season and a bonus of 100 million also tax-free.

The information raised blisters among the Mbappé and led his mother, Fayza Lamari, angry, to deny it through social networks.

“There is no principle according to the Paris Saint Germain (nor with any other club). Talks about the future of Kylian They continue in an atmosphere of great serenity to allow you to make the best decision, respecting all parties involved,” he published in one of the few messages posted on Twitter.

Al-Khelaifi, also in Madrid

The Executive Committee of the European Club Association (ECA), chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifitop leader of Paris Saint Germain, addressed at their meeting this Monday at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madridthe UEFA project for European competitions from 2024, promised to work together with it and discussed the plan to expand teams in the organization, according to a statement published on its official website after the match.

Al-Khelaifi was also in Madrid for an ECA meeting at the Atleti stadium EFE

“The decisions currently being considered by the ECA and other stakeholders will shape European club football competitions for years to come. As an organization representing more than 240 clubs across Europe, the ECA has a perspective and a position of leadership. In all our decisions, the ECA acts in the best collective interest of European football and our communities,” Al Khelaifi said, according to a statement from the European Club Association.