Mbappé has already decided where he will play next season

2022-03-09
The novel about the future Mbappe keep piling up new episodes. This Wednesday, in full preview of the Real Madrid-PSGthe Spanish press assures that the talented player has already decided where he will play next season.
The unusual conditions of Mbappé to renew with PSG
As revealed by the newspaper Sports worldthe Frenchman has a pre-agreement signed with the Real Madrid and his environment keeps the whites informed of all the offers that the Parisian team presents him to retain him.
“The pre-agreement between the French striker and Real Madrid already exists. A first document that establishes the relationship that both parties will begin to have as of July 1, ”says the aforementioned source when there are only a few hours left for the expected crossing.
“An agreement that can be signed according to the FIFA norm given that Mbappé is within the last months of the contract as a Parisian player,” adds the information.
At PSG they are moving heaven and earth so that the Frenchman continues in the club, but apparently Kylian He has no intention of renewing and would like to fulfill his dream of wearing white as soon as possible.
The crack of Barcelona that PSG would sign before the departure of Mbappé
“In Madrid, the latest mega offer from the Parisian club was learned, which would speak of a monthly salary between 50 and 53 million euros net per season in addition to a loyalty bonus of 100 net for the footballer,” detailed the Spanish media .
However, the merengue team is calm before the entire offensive of the PSG to retain his young star, since he has agreed the operation with Mbappe. Conditions that are not going to be modified by these new proposals that arrive in French from Qatar.
Mbappe steps on the grass of what will be his new home again in a duel where the PSG He has the slightest advantage in the tie thanks to his goal in Paris.