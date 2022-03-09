Mbappé has already decided where he will play next season

2022-03-09

The novel about the future Mbappe keep piling up new episodes. This Wednesday, in full preview of the Real Madrid-PSGthe Spanish press assures that the talented player has already decided where he will play next season.

The unusual conditions of Mbappé to renew with PSG

As revealed by the newspaper Sports worldthe Frenchman has a pre-agreement signed with the Real Madrid and his environment keeps the whites informed of all the offers that the Parisian team presents him to retain him.

“The pre-agreement between the French striker and Real Madrid already exists. A first document that establishes the relationship that both parties will begin to have as of July 1, ”says the aforementioned source when there are only a few hours left for the expected crossing.

“An agreement that can be signed according to the FIFA norm given that Mbappé is within the last months of the contract as a Parisian player,” adds the information.