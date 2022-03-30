“Mbappé has informed his trusted colleagues at PSG that he is going to Real Madrid”

2022-03-29
the season of PSG It has not been as everyone expected, after that painful elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madridsomething that ended up satiating one of its great stars, we refer to Kylian Mbappe.
New news arrives about the future of the French crack, who at the end of the season is completely free.
Mbappe still does not accept the offer to renew the PSG and his decision is to go to Real Madrid to play from next season, information that confirms The Chiringuito TV.
Alfredo Duro, presenter of said program, was the one who revealed the decision he has already made Mbappe.
“What Mbappé has told some of the PSG players with whom he has confidence is that they no longer be carried away by any type of expectation regarding their future because he has already more than decided that he is not going to accept the offer of renewal and is going to sign for Real Madrid”, explained Duro in El Chiringuito.
Also, the players of the PSG who have a great relationship with Mbappe They plan to organize a farewell meeting in Spain, which could take place in April and not in July, the date on which the Frenchman would already have his presentation scheduled at the Santiago Bernabéu.
DO NOT RESIGN
Despite this news, the sheikhs of the PSG do not lose hope of being able to convince Mbappe to sign a renewal.
So far the lead is led by the Real Madridwho would do a round deal, because he will not pay anything for the signing of the striker, yes, Mbappe It will be the best paid of the white club.
According to Transfermarkt, a German portal specialized in the appraisal of soccer players, Kylian Mbappe, born on December 20, 1998, is valued at 160 million euros.