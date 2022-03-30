“Mbappé has informed his trusted colleagues at PSG that he is going to Real Madrid”

2022-03-29

the season of PSG It has not been as everyone expected, after that painful elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madridsomething that ended up satiating one of its great stars, we refer to Kylian Mbappe.

New news arrives about the future of the French crack, who at the end of the season is completely free.

Mbappe still does not accept the offer to renew the PSG and his decision is to go to Real Madrid to play from next season, information that confirms The Chiringuito TV.

Alfredo Duro, presenter of said program, was the one who revealed the decision he has already made Mbappe.

“What Mbappé has told some of the PSG players with whom he has confidence is that they no longer be carried away by any type of expectation regarding their future because he has already more than decided that he is not going to accept the offer of renewal and is going to sign for Real Madrid”, explained Duro in El Chiringuito.