Mbappé: ‘I hope to find Italy at the World Cup. Donnarumma at PSG is not living an easy situation. The renewal… ‘| First page

Kylian Mbappé across the board. The star of the Psg he enjoys his latest triumph, at the Globe Soccer Awards, and explains that “each award is exciting because it is different from the others, because it has its own history and is symbolic. And the fact of being awarded in such an important event, in front of great players is something particularly prestigious. It is also a great motivation to continue to work hard and obtain other awards, both collective and individual. “

In a long interview with Gazzetta dello Sport the French striker talks about his limits and room for improvement: “I don’t set limits and I have no desire for them to be fixed. I want to push hard to see how far I can go. It’s part of my goals, to surpass myself every day , to go beyond every season, year after year to always be better on the pitch. There is always room for progression. Although this year I have matured a lot in my football, I remain a young player, so I think I can improve even where I think already to be strong. In general, you can always do better “.

THE AGREEMENT WITH MESSI – “It is normal that there were many expectations. Everyone expects wonders when a team can field players of this level. But we must not forget the episodes that caused some delays: Neymar’s injury, Messi’s adaptation phase, and also some difficulties in team play. But when you have the chance to play with this category of players you can only be confident. Playing with them is an incredible opportunity for me and I can’t wait for Neymar to come back because also together with I think we can do great things in the second half of the season “.

ON THE EXPIRY CONTRACT WITH PSG – “I reply by saying that what changed in the second half of the year was precisely the fact that I concentrated on the pitch, on my football. It is the most important thing, especially in the second phase of the season, when the trophies are won. . So I think it is not the time to procrastinate by making people talk about me. Everyone knows that I am a great player, and as such my job is also to get people to talk about me on the pitch, not off. Then certainly the situation will have to be addressed, because time passes, but for the immediate moment this is not the priority “.

ITALY OR PORTUGAL AT THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS? – “It would be better not to choose. But I make the sentimental aspect prevail and I say Italy. First of all, because you didn’t play it in 2018 and then because Marco played it in 2014 when he was a young player, and not yet the top. a player he has become today. It would be nice for everyone to see him express himself in a World Cup at the peak of his football, also because he deserves it. But if Portugal qualifies, it means that they will have been better. And there will be no reason to complain. Cristiano will present himself as always to leave his mark “.

ABOUT DONNARUMMA – “Gigio, however, has adapted very quickly, then it is clear that he is living a new experience because with us there is another world-class goalkeeper like Navas. Maybe it is not an easy situation, but it is an advantage for PSG to have two goalkeepers of this size. Beyond everything, Gigio’s path is already marked, he represents the future but also the present. I was lucky enough to play with Gigi who wrote the history of football, if Gigio continues to work hard and remains as it is, there is no reason to think that it will not do the same “.

POSITIONS AGAINST RACISM – “Besides the great player, there is the man. I play football at a very high level, but we must not forget the world and the society that surround us. For us players there is always the risk of isolating ourselves in a different dimension, to protect yourself and also to maintain maximum concentration for big games and goals, but I think you should never disconnect from real life. And then I always wanted to have the power of influence that I have today, so I can’t afford to just play a game, go home and slam the door in the face of everything. On the contrary, I think we should help as much as possible, and I have to take on the importance and weight of my words, to put them at the service of the battles that I think are most just “.

BETTER CHAMPIONS OR WORLDWIDE? – “Winning the first Champions League with PSG would be incredible, but winning another World Cup with France would be unique. I’ll try to do both because I have the opportunity to play in two top-level teams. Better not to choose.”