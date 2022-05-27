Mbappé impresses with his level in Japanese, Messi is mocked at him (video)

On Saturday May 21, Kylian Mbappé put an end to all suspense regarding his future. The native of Bondy was at the center of all attention and his final decision caused a lot of ink and saliva to flow in the world football landscape. Announced with insistence at Real Madrid, the 2018 world champion finally made the decision to continue the adventure with the club of the French capital until 2025. At the world level and with regard to the transfer market, the Kylian file Mbappé was undoubtedly one of the most emblematic during this decade.

Kylian Mbappé was ardently courted by the most powerful club in the world, which was willing to offer him a golden bridge.

Kylian Mbappé at the top of world football

The sums announced on the Casa Blanca side were stratospheric. However, Paris Saint-Germain, which aspires to become an important place in football, has done everything possible to convince the native of Bondy to extend his contract. For this, eminent personalities got involved in the file. The Emir of Qatar went out of his way to keep his jewel while Emmanuel Macron himself and Nicolas Sarkozy also played their part.

From then on, we realized the dimension taken by the former AS Monaco player.

Concordant sources claimed that Real Madrid had the right end in the file, but at the last minute, Mbappé would have changed his mind. During a recent press conference with its president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the 23-year-old hinted that he stayed in Paris out of patriotism, highlighting his desire to make the club a great footballing institution.

Kylian Mbappé head of the gondola of the Parisian project

Real Madrid fans did not appreciate the choice of Kylian Mbappé at all. The pill is hard to swallow on the side of Real Madrid where the fans were convinced that the French prodigy was going to join the Spanish capital. The disappointment was great. After all this excitement around his future, the best young player of the 2018 World Cup is now focusing on the upcoming deadlines with Paris Saint-Germain.

A new cycle will be set up at the club with the arrival of Portuguese Luis Campos to replace Leonardo. Campos is recognized as a leader in his field and according to the latest information he wants to build a winning team around Kylian Mbappé. The coming season therefore promises to be very rich in PSG. In the meantime, the club from the French capital is preparing its summer tour in Asia and in particular in Japan. Named ‘Japan Tour 2022’the tour aims to strengthen the prestige of the club from the French capital in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Kylian Mbappé assures in Japanese, Neymar and Messi are satisfied with the bare minimum

All the superstars of the Parisian team will be there. To this end, a promotional video has been developed to announce the tour. In the video, we find the three fantastic Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The latter will speak in Japanese and then in English. Mbappé’s level of Japanese was simply stunning, he perfectly mastered the basics of the Japanese language.

Neymar preferred not to venture on Japanese by speaking in Portuguese then in English.

Lionel Messi meanwhile preferred to bet everything on Spanish, a language of which he masters all the workings. With her solemn air and a serious tone, the Pulga delivered a short monologue that did not go unnoticed. Internet users have variously appreciated the level of language of the three superstars in the video. Here are some reactions:

“18 years in Europe and Messi still refuses to speak English lol”

“Messi is not forced to speak Japanese, he decided to speak only Spanish the best player in the world”

“Leo is in cyborg mode he’s killing me”

“Mbappé wow!!! I am impressed by his level in Japanese, what a maserclass, his Kon’nichiwa is a delight, on the other hand the other two there are on the street”

“JApAn iS ONe oF my fAvOURiTe cOuNtRiEs” how it pronounces wtf

“Ptdrr it’s me where Messi is slanting his eyes”

