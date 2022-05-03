Mbappé in alleged move | PHOTO that drives Madrid crazy

Midtime Editorial

Yes Kylian Mbappe walk, smile or breathe, it’s news, especially with its future in the air. And if it’s a photo in which it seems to be a move with multiple trophies and memorabilia packed, you immediately speculate where you’re going and at Real Madrid they smile dreaming of signing who is called to be the best footballer on the planet in the very near future.

All the speculation arose from the image shared on instagram by the French designer Ito Morabito, close friend of the still PSG footballer, who in the Stories tagged him in a snapshot where they can be seen sporting goods lined for protection and some cardboard boxes.

In the background you can see the footballer’s showcase with countless trophies from the Ligue 1the Kopa and even one of the FIFA video game, on top of a box already packed, as well as a cover of the prestigious newspaper L’Equipe.

Kylian’s contract with PSG ends on the last day of June and, so far, has not signed any renewal. For all this is that his departure from French football to Real Madrid is taken for granted, to whom he has been linked for a couple of years and who could receive him this summer without paying a transfer fee for being a free agent; yes, what they save on that issue will have to be put as a salary for the World Champion in 2018.

Paris Saint-Germain has three games left in the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 seasonof which champions were already proclaimed in advance. In the Champions League they were eliminated precisely by the Merengues with the remembered comeback of Karim Benzema’s Hat-Trick, but Mbappé charmed locals and strangers with his wonderful performance, being the author of the two Parisian goals in the Round of 16 tie.

Crossroads of declarations between Paris and Madrid

